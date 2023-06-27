Stefanie Mavronis set to serve as interim director of MONSE, officials say

BALTIMORE — Stefanie Mavronis will now serves as the interim director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), according to the Mayor's Office.

Previously, Mavronis spent time in Councilman Zeke Cohen's office, where she served as the Director of Civic Engagement, to serve as the Deputy Director of Communications.

She has experience in the world of communications, producing the Marc Steiner Show on Baltimore NPR-affiliate WEAA-FM, and earning a Master of Public Affairs from the Wilson School at Princeton.

This news comes after the previous director, Shantay Jackson, announced her resignation. She's set to leave her post on June 30.

Since 2020 Jackson led efforts to address City violence as a public health issue, while also making public safety policy recommendations.

She also oversaw the Mayor's gun violence reduction strategy along with community intervention programs such as Safe Streets.

Jackson didn't reveal what her future plans are, but clarified she was not asked or told to resign.

The Mayor's Office released a statement saying the following: