Statewide ban on outdoor burning lifted

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has lifted the statewide ban on open-air burning.

This ban was implemented to prevent the spread of wildfires across the state.

Extremely dry conditions throughout the state led to an above average number of wildfires. This all changed following some rain.

Officials say the rain temporarily mitigated the fire danger, the state continues to experience drought conditions.

During the burn ban, Maryland Forest Service firefighters and partner agencies responded to 33 fires that burned about 48 acres, which is close to double the ten year average of 13.6 fires for 27 acres during the month of November.

