Maryland under burn ban amid extremely dry conditions

BALTIMORE — All Maryland counties are under a statewide ban on open-air burning as announced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

This comes amid extremely dry conditions throughout the state and these have led to an above average number of wildfires.

Officials say the ban will remain in effect until the Maryland Forest Service determines the state has received enough precipitation.

The law defines open-air burning as a fire where any material is burned in the open in something other than a furnace, incinerator or other equipment connected to a stack or chimney.

In most areas of Maryland, trees have dropped numerous leaves, contributing to the fire risk.

The fine for a first citation for violating the ban is $125.

“While fines may be imposed for violations, the most important result of a ban of this type is that it communicates to the public the severity of the situation, and the critical need to act responsibly to protect lives, property and our environment,” said State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang.