State's Attorney releases new version of Baltimore Police "Do Not Call List"

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates released a newly revised version of a "Do Not Call" list of 60 current and former police officers.

At one time or another these officers had internal affairs complaints lodged against them, questioning their credibility to testify in court.

This updated list contains nearly 250 less names than what was previously released by former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. On that particular list, names of officers appeared over mere allegations that turned out to be unfounded or unsubstantiated.

Out of the names on this republished list, only 11 are still employed by the Baltimore Police Department.

Six of them are new additions, who were not on previous lists. They include Steven Angelini, and Larry Worsley, both of whom have been indicted.

All others are no longer with the agency, including 17 with ties to the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force. Many either pleaded guilty to a crime, were convicted of a crime, or had a sustained Internal Affairs complaint.

Below is the criteria of what determines whether an officer is eligible for the list:



Any officer with a “sustained” finding, otherwise known as formal charges, filed through an Internal Affairs matter that implicates them based on evidence of behavior related to truthfulness, such as theft or false statement, will be placed on the DNC List.

Allegations and findings based on this type of behavior call into question an officer's credibility to testify truthfully.

Any officer with a pending criminal charge or criminal conviction for something that calls into question that officer's credibility to testify truthfully will be placed on the DNC List.

At the State’s Attorney’s discretion, he may determine that an officer will not be called to testify based on evidence of behavior that calls into question the officer’s propensity to be truthful.

The State’s Attorney, or his designee, may remove an officer from the DNC List if, after consideration of the facts and circumstances that gave rise to placing the officer on the DNC List, it is determined that the officer is sufficiently reliable.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley in reference to the publication of the list: