State leaders increase efforts in closing digital divide in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A lot of us might take the internet for granted.

But for many families its still a luxury they just can't afford.

Now, Maryland is working to close that digital divide.

On Tuesday, Governor Wes Moore launched the Maryland Act Now Campaign in partnership with Education Super Highway.

The campaign works to increase the enrollment in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program.

It offers a $30 discount on internet plans for low income households.

"Broadband infrastructure will mean nothing if you cannot afford to connect to the internet. You can put up all the infrastructure you want, but if people can not afford to get online, than whats the point," Governor Moore said.

On top of the $30 federal discount, Maryland also offers an additional $15.

Meaning with $45 off, most qualifying families can find internet plans for completely free.