Affordable Connectivity Program looks to give internet access to all in Maryland

Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 14, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — Today, access to internet is just as essential as having electricity or water.

Yet thousands of Marylanders still don't have Wi-Fi at home.

But there is help available.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 a month to pay for internet, and up to $100 off a new laptop or computer.

The problem, nobody seems to know it exists.

"There are over 780,000 households in Maryland that are eligible for the for the ACP, but only over 200 Maryland households have taken advantage of the savings, which means there are still over 500,000 households that are missing out," Lieutenant-Governor Aruna Miler said.

On Wednesday, members of the Biden administration and nonprofit Civic Nation promoted the program and taught people how to reach out to their communities.

On top of the federal help, the Moore-Miller administration pledged an additional $15 a month to each eligible household.

