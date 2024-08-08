State leaders in Baltimore's 45th district give out over $78,000 in scholarship funds

BALTIMORE — One of the biggest investments a person can make for themselves or their children is a college education.

That burden is now lifted for dozens of students in east and northeast Baltimore City.

50 students were awarded scholarship funds to support them as they take the next step towards their college careers.

Some plan to become doctors, lawyers, psychologists, and more, and they now have financial support from state leaders.

“These are students that have gone to Mervo; they’ve gone to Dunbar, City, Poly, and every other school and high school, and now they are matriculating to our universities are public universities here in Maryland," says Delegate Caylin Young.

The scholarship program is one Senator Cory McCray takes pride in having each and every year.

He says each district has the ability to give out scholarship money, and he wants to make sure he invests in the future of students living in the 45th district.

“We know how great our young scholars are, and this is one way that we can honor them, celebrate them, and as they go on and try to matriculate to the journey, they know that they have us right there by their side," says Cory McCray.

I spoke with a few scholars who were all excited to get the support.

Ariana Stephens says her family is from Jamaica, and she will be the first to go to college.

“It really put a burden in me like I need to pay all of this now before I go to college, but when I was talking to my senators and my delegates, I was explaining to them, being honest and saying, hey, I need help, and they really pushed and helped me to make sure my whole funds cleared, which I really appreciate," says Arianaa Stephens.

She says it makes her happy that her mom won’t have to worry about paying for college.

“She motivated me and kept pushing me, and although I was the first to graduate and go to college, she told me that you can keep going and be what you want to be, and I want to show that other young people that you can be what you want to be," says Stephens.

First-time college students were not the only ones awarded scholarships.

Tynisha Sewell tells me she is going back to school 11 years after finishing her undergrad, and she is grateful she won’t have to make sacrifices to do so.

“It's something that allowed me to go back and work full-time, take care of my two toddlers, and go to school and do my homework stress-free," says Tynisha Sewell.

The 45th district leaders were able to give out a total of $78,000 in scholarship funds to the students.