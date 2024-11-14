State gives $20M in tax credits to local historic buildings

BALTIMORE — A plan to turn East Baltimore's shuttered "IND" (Institute of Notre Dame girls' school) into senior housing is among several local projects that just got millions of dollars in tax credits from the state.

Gov. Wes Moore announced a total of $20 million in historic-revitalization tax credits, for 10 properties statewide.

IND, which closed in 2020, is getting $5 million in tax credits. The proposal is to turn the Aisquith Street complex into low-income senior housing and related amenity spaces; it's estimated to cost a total $30.2 million to build.

Other tax credits included:



$5 million to turn the vacant Detrick and Harvey Machine Works complex on East Preston Street in East Baltimore into "light industrial makerspace and office space."

$2.1 million to help turn the rundown Crown, Cork, and Seal Highlandtown Plant, on Eastern Avenue, into "high quality artist studio/maker space, office space, and a multi-tenant retail and food hall."

$2 million to turn St. Luke's Clergy House, on North Carrollton Avenue, into community space, classrooms, offices, a kitchen, a library and a daycare space.

$1.57 million to support the use of the historic Hampstead School, in Carroll County, as senior apartments.

$911,000 to help turn the Mutual Benefit Society building on West Franklin Street into mixed-income housing and commercial space.

$257,298 to help turn a historic Sudbrook Park home (605 Upland Road in Pikesville) into rental apartments.

$320,000 to turn the vacant Holly Hill home, on York Road in Cockeysville, into space for the existing Broadmead retirement community.

Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora said in a statement: "The adaptive reuse of these historic places reflects the MDP’s whole systems approach for sustainable growth. We’re prioritizing state investment in projects within established population centers."

