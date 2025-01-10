State gives $15M toward revitalizing Pikesville Armory

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Pikesville Armory has officially gotten $15 million from the state toward its major revitalization plans.

The project to turn the historic Armory, off of Reisterstown Road, into a community hub with an arts focus could ultimately cost more than $100 million.

The state's Housing and Community Development department awarded the Armory Foundation $15 million from the Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit program, the state announced Thursday.

Ground was broken on the project in January 2024 and it's expected to be finished in 2028.

Pikesville Armory Foundation President Shelley Morhaim said in a press release:

Today's announcement marks a major milestone in bringing the community's vision to realization. We are grateful for the strong support the project has enjoyed from the State, as well as from Baltimore County government and the private sector. The redeveloped Armory campus will create intergenerational opportunities and benefits for citizens and businesses throughout northwest Baltimore City and County.

The tax credit program supports rehabbing and renovating properties formerly owned by the state or the federal government.

The Armory was owned by the state until it was recently transferred to the Foundation.

Maryland Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day said this "will breathe new life into Pikesville and the surrounding community in northwest Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Incorporating feedback from over 1,500 survey respondents from over 40 neighborhoods, this redevelopment will be a true reflection of those who will soon learn, play, create and succeed there."