State approves soundproofing for homes impacted by BWI noise

LINTHICUM, Md. — If you live near BWI Airport, you know the noise can be deafening.

It's long been the subject of complaints among neighbors in the area.

MORE: State officials mull FAA lawsuit as BWI noise complaints continue

On Wednesday Maryland's Board of Public Works approved a contract to install insulation at 18 homes near the airport.

The contract is said to be the first phase of a $35 million project to improve more than 100 single family homes and more than 300 multi-family units in 17 buildings.

To help block out the noise, some homes will be installed with acoustical windows and doors, insulation and sealant.

Most of the funding is provided through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration. Last July Maryland's Congressional delegation secured $4 million towards those efforts.

Since 1988 BWI says 750 homes and four schools have received some form of sound proofing.