Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawmakers announce federal funding for noise reduction efforts for homes near BWI

Lawmakers announce federal funding for noise reduction efforts for homes near BWI
BWI Terminal
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 23:15:41-04

BALTIMORE — If you live near Baltimore-Washington Thurgood International Airport, you know the noise can be deafening.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman John Sarbanes announced $4 million in federal funding for noise reduction efforts.

Following the transition to Nextgen flight paths, many communities have been disrupted by airplane noise.

But the Federal Aviation Administration has worked with local Maryland communities to help more than 220 residences in Glen Burnie reduce the noise.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019