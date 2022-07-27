BALTIMORE — If you live near Baltimore-Washington Thurgood International Airport, you know the noise can be deafening.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman John Sarbanes announced $4 million in federal funding for noise reduction efforts.

Following the transition to Nextgen flight paths, many communities have been disrupted by airplane noise.

But the Federal Aviation Administration has worked with local Maryland communities to help more than 220 residences in Glen Burnie reduce the noise.