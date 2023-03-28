Stage agency to provide reimbursements for EBT fraud victims

ANNAPOLIS — Victims of Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, fraud can get their money back.

On Monday, Governor Wes Moore announced the new process. It's expected to provide reimbursements for stolen benefits in 15 days or less.

Marylanders whose benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022 and February 28,2023 must complete a form no later than May 31 to have their benefits replaced.

If thefts happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery of the theft.

So far, the Maryland Department of Human Services has approved nearly 1,300 claims totaling $761,584 in reimbursed benefits.

To file a claim, you must fill out a form online.

