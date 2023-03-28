Watch Now
Stage agency to provide reimbursements for EBT fraud victims


Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Benitez, 21, who works as a preschool teacher, depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, and starting in March she expects a significant cut, perhaps half, of the $250 in food benefits she has received since 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Posted at 4:04 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 04:04:59-04

ANNAPOLIS — Victims of Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, fraud can get their money back.

On Monday, Governor Wes Moore announced the new process. It's expected to provide reimbursements for stolen benefits in 15 days or less.

Marylanders whose benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022 and February 28,2023 must complete a form no later than May 31 to have their benefits replaced.

If thefts happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery of the theft.

So far, the Maryland Department of Human Services has approved nearly 1,300 claims totaling $761,584 in reimbursed benefits.

To file a claim, you must fill out a form online.

Click here for more information.

