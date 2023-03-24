Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stolen SNAP benefits reimbursement form now live

Money
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:26:32-04

A form to get reimbursed for stolen SNAP benefits is now live on the Maryland Department of Human Services website.

You can find the form here.

This comes after WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii's months-loong investigation into the issue, and an exclusive interview with the Secretary of the Department earlier this month.

Representative Kweisi Mfume tweeted about the new form on Friday.

We've reached out to the Department of Human Services for a statement and haven't yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices