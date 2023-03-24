Stolen SNAP benefits reimbursement form now live

A form to get reimbursed for stolen SNAP benefits is now live on the Maryland Department of Human Services website.

You can find the form here.

This comes after WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii's months-loong investigation into the issue, and an exclusive interview with the Secretary of the Department earlier this month.

Representative Kweisi Mfume tweeted about the new form on Friday.

🚨Attention Maryland: If you were a victim of EBT fraud & your SNAP benefits were stolen, visit https://t.co/ci1nku1Qxb. You may get reimbursed in 15 business days or less! Proud to have voted to pass legislation that got this federal reimbursement funding to #Maryland. pic.twitter.com/iVX9oXJ0mm — Kweisi Mfume (@RepKweisiMfume) March 24, 2023

We've reached out to the Department of Human Services for a statement and haven't yet heard back.