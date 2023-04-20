Staff shortages leading to dangerous conditions in Maryland prisons, union says

BALTIMORE — In a 120 page report, the union representing corrections workers in Maryland outlines just how understaffed the department is.

AFSCME, the union for correction officers says the state is short about 3,400 workers.

Saying the lack of people is making the workplace even more dangerous.

“Currently violence levels at every institution are significantly high and that is a direct result of staffing shortages we are addressing here today," said Patrick Moran with AFSCME.

In Baltimore City the lack of staff gave inmates the opportunity to attack an officer.

“Last year we had one officer assigned where there should’ve been two and the officer was assaulted brutally and is still out and missing an eye," said Brittany Cozart, a corrections officer.

RELATED: Correctional officer injured after assault by an inmate at Central Booking

The report broke down each facility and how many positions it needed to add to run safely.

Jessup led the way needing more than 100 people to meet safety standards.

“We’ve repeatedly said that we’re understaffed and the previous administration repeatedly ignored our concerns and tried to tell us it wasn’t," said Rownite Stevens, a corrections sergeant.

The union says sign on bonuses and pay increases have been offered to try and draw new staff in but so far it hasn’t resulted in filling the gaps.

“We’re hoping that this years report represents a turning point in addressing the dangerous understaffing in our state facilities," said Moran.

We reached out to the Department of Corrections for a statement on the report. So far, we have not received one.