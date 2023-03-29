Correctional officer injured after assault by an inmate at Central Booking

BALTIMORE — A correctional officer was hospitalized after an assault by an inmate at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

According to Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

A weapon was involved in this incident.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services detectives are leading the investigation. A suspect has been identified.

DPSCS detectives will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute the suspect.

Central Booking operations, including court, medical, and mental health appointments, are occurring as normal.

Due to the ongoing investigation, recreational activities are limited.