Squatter reported inside vacant Baltimore home before catching fire

BALTIMORE — The issue of vacant homes in Baltimore continues to pose fire hazards.

Tuesday morning was a busy one for the fire department, as they were called to put out flames at two different locations.

The first was a two-alarm blaze that broke out just before 3:30am, at a two story building in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street.

It's unclear if the location was vacant, but the fire caused significant property damage.

The second incident was reported just before 5:45am, in the 2200 block of Christian Street.

We're told nobody was injured, but a squatter was reportedly inside the vacant home before it caught fire.

Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2

The Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, where this fire occurred, has a history of higher levels of crime involving vacant homes.

According to the Department of Housing and Community Development, there are currently 11,251 vacant properties in Baltimore City.

