Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SquashWise breaks ground on new center at historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal

SquashWise breaks ground on new center at historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal
WMAR
SquashWise breaks ground on new center at historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal
SquashWise breaks ground on new center at historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal
Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 22:26:24-04

BALTIMORE — A new center in Baltimore will allow students to engage in sport and learn life skills.

SquashWise broke ground Thursday on their new facility at the historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal.

The center will 'nearly quadruple' the number of students that SquashWise can have in their youth program.

Right now, SquashWise has nearly 70 middle and high school students in its Youth Development Program.

The program combines squash and educational enrichment to help students succeed in school and life.

Along with solving capacity challenges, the center will also help SquashWise develop more community youth programs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices