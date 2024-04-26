SquashWise breaks ground on new center at historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal

BALTIMORE — A new center in Baltimore will allow students to engage in sport and learn life skills.

SquashWise broke ground Thursday on their new facility at the historic Baltimore Greyhound Terminal.

The center will 'nearly quadruple' the number of students that SquashWise can have in their youth program.

Right now, SquashWise has nearly 70 middle and high school students in its Youth Development Program.

The program combines squash and educational enrichment to help students succeed in school and life.

Along with solving capacity challenges, the center will also help SquashWise develop more community youth programs.