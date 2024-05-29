Speeding in work zones will cost more starting Saturday

Fines for speeding in work zones are set to go up beginning on Saturday, June 1.

Right now, the fine for an automated speeding violation in a work zone is $40.

That doubles starting Saturday, with the state now allowed to put more speeding cameras up in work zones around the state.

And in January, the fines will moved to a tiered system, based on how fast a person is going over the speed limit and whether or not workers are present in the work zone.

MDOT SHA included this chart for the tiered speed camera violations that go into effect on January 1, 2025.

This is part of the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act legislation that was passed this year, in response to the I-695 crash last March that killed 6 workers.

The State Highway Administration said in a news release that the money from the fines, after covering operating costs of the speed cameras, "will enable the state to expand purchase of safety equipment, explore new and innovative methods and technologies to improve work zones safety, and fund safety improvements on roadways."