Two men accused of stealing vases worth 100K from Waldorf cemetery

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts involving more than 100 bronze memorial vases taken from Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.

Police say these thefts occurred during two time periods: between June 8-21 and July 4-6.

On July 8, detectives searched the area and found garbage cans containing bronze vases nearby.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to Trey Mason and David Downing.

Detectives determined that up to 100 vases stolen during the first time period had been sold to a scrap metal recycling facility.

The total value of recovered vases is estimated at over $100,000.

Maryland law strictly prohibits scrap metal dealers from purchasing or accepting cemetery bronze items, including memorial vases, markers, and plaques.

Mason and Downing were charged with theft scheme, destruction of property, fraud, and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (301) 609-6571.