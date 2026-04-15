This Maryland County is looking for characters to play in Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical!

GREAT MILLS, Md. — Frozen has remained highly popular since Disney released the animated film in 2013.

Currently, Way off Broadway dinner theater in Frederick is featuring the Broadway version on stage.

Over in Carroll County, the Century High School Drama Club is putting on their rendition of the play.

Aside from its lead characters like Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf, Frozen introduced classic songs like 'Let it Go' by Idina Menzel.

Now some lucky local children could be chosen to reprise these now iconic roles.

On Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will be hosting auditions for Frozen the musical at Carver Recreation Center in Lexington Park.

The play itself will be held at Great Mills High School from July 17-19 and July 24-26.

Main cast members will be comprised of performers ages 13 to 21, with two younger roles available for girls ages 10 to 12.

To register for an audition, click here.