St. Mary's County deputy jumps into water to rescue missing 9-year-old boy with autism

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — St. Mary's County Police rescued a 9-year-old boy with autism from a body of water in the Hollywood area on Friday, July 17th.

St. Mary's County deputy jumps into water to rescue missing 9-year-old with autism St. Mary's County deputy jumps into water to rescue missing 9-year-old with autism

After receiving the report of the missing 9-year-old, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Aviation Command (Trooper 7); the St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services; multiple local fire and EMS agencies would join St. Mary's County deputies in the search.

Authorities say the child was found nearby a body of water. Upon seeing the 9-year-old,

Deputy Matthew Camp got in the water, swam to the child, and brought him back to shore safely.

The child was evaluated by medical staff and was later reunited with his family.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says the child is doing well.

