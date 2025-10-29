St. Mary’s County braces for possible SNAP disruption

Local agencies are warning residents that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may not be distributed on November 1, 2025, because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In Saint Mary's County, the potential delay could affect more than 11,000 residents who rely on SNAP to access food and groceries, so leaders are sharing information on how people int he community can get help.

If you need help:

Local Food Pantries: Find locations in towns across the county.

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Food Security Text Program where you can get weekly texts with details on free food events, pantry locations, and low-cost recipes. You can sign up here.

Residents can get connected with aging and disability services, long-term care planning, and caregiver support. You can also call 301‑475‑4200 ext. 1057 to reach the MAP Coordinator.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will continue free and reduced lunch for enrolled students.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit will host a food drive on Thursday, November 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Food Lion on Merchants Lane in Leonardtown and Giant on First Colony Way in California to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need.

If you can provide help:

Public libraries in St. Mary's County will act as a centralized drop-off location for food or monetary donations.

Donors can also make donations directly to food banks in St. Mary's County.

Courtesy: St. Mary's County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also urges residents to be vigilant for potential scams related to SNAP benefits. Scammers may pose as government representatives or assistance providers to collect personal information, PINs, or EBT card numbers. Residents should never share personal or account information over the phone, by text, or online unless they have verified the source.

