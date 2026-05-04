Southern Maryland man riding motorcycle with 9 year-old daughter dies in hit & run crash

BRYANS ROAD, Md. — A father is dead after crashing a motorcycle with his 9-year-old daughter aboard.

It happened Sunday night along Route 210, near Jenkins Lane in Charles County.

That's where Harry Washington III, 32 of Indian Head, collided with a Dodge Dart.

Washington and his young daughter, who was riding as a passenger on the Suzuki motorcycle, each were helicoptered to the hospital.

He later died.

Maryland State Police believe the Dart entered into Washington's path of travel.

The driver and passenger both initially ran from the scene.

However, a short time later the passenger, identified as 43-year-old Jose Osmin Orellana Santamaria, of White Plains, returned seeking medical attention.

The driver remains on the run. Lanes were closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, State Police issued a warning to operators of cars and motorcycles alike.

"Slow down, share the road, and avoid aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving," police said in a Monday press release. "Motorcyclists use the acronym ATGATT (all the gear, all the time). Whether it’s a five-minute ride or a five-hour ride, wear proper riding gear to be seen by motorists. Motorists, look twice, it could save a life. Check your blind spots regularly."

Anyone with information on the Dart driver's whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Justin Zimmerman at 301-392-1200 or email justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov.