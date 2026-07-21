Sheriff: Maryland mother admits to locking 4-year-old child inside closet for hours upon hours on daily basis

CALLAWAY, Md. — A Maryland mother is in custody after admitting to locking her young child inside a closet for hours upon hours on a daily basis.

On July 20 — St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off by a 911 caller reporting alleged child abuse inside a home on Roh Ranch Lane in Callaway.

Arriving deputies got permission to enter the home at which time they found a 4-year-old inside a closet locked shut by a bungee cord.

"The closet was in deplorable condition, with no working light, and [deputies] did not observe any edible food inside the closet," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

It turns out four other children lived in the home along with their mother 28-year-old Kaylynn Nicole Moore, and her boyfriend James Earl Stone, 27.

"[Moore] told deputies the child was left in the closet daily for approximately 12 hours," the Sheriff's Office said.

Meanwhile, Stone confessed using the bungee cord to lock the closet.

The other children inside the home did not require medical attention.

As for Moore and Stone, each faces child abuse charges and seven counts of neglect.