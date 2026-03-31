Quadruple amputee athlete extradited from Virginia to Maryland on murder charges

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A quadruple amputee athlete accused of murder has been extradited from Virginia to Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Dayton Webber, 27, is in custody at the Charles County Detention Center.

Webber, a former champion cornhole player, is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells of Waldorf, Maryland.

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According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Webber and Wells while they were driving in a car.

Following the shooting, Webber stopped the car in the area of Radio Station Road and Llano Drive to ask the other passengers to help him remove Wells from the car, but they refused.

Webber then fled the scene, eventually dumping Wells' body in a yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Police later apprehended Webber at a hospital in Virginia, where he was seeking treatment for a medical issue.

The American Cornhole League released the following statement following Webber's arrest:

"The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells. At this time, this remains an active legal situation. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing. We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so. But in the meantime, the league will have no further comment."

Webber is being held pending a bonding review, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.