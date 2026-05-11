Off-road drive in Dorchester County ends with F-150 destroyed after dry vegetation ignites engine fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — A little off-road driving in Dorchester County ended in flames.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a male was driving an F-150 in a field which had tall, dry vegetation.

Shortly after, he saw smoke coming from his engine. He then saw a small fire in the engine area and called 911.

Authorities say the fire started because of the dry vegetation coming into contact with hot engine/exhaust components.

A picture taken by the state fire marshal shows the truck totally destroyed in the field.