Missing boater found dead after 21 day search

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Natural Resources Police ended the search for a missing boater after his body was discovered.

Lonnie Johnson, 65, was found dead Thursday, December 5, in the waters of Dorchester County near Taylors Island, officials say.

His body was found near the northwest shoreline of Taylors Island.

He was last seen operating a white 23-foot center console vessel out of Chesapeake Beach on Thursday, November 14.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said the unoccupied boat was found in the area of Taylor's Island in Dorchester County after tracking Johnson's cell phone location.

Multiple agencies assisted with the search that lasted 21 days.