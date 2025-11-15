Search underway for missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE — Multiple agencies are working together to search for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay.

The missing boater, 65-year-old Lonnie Johnson, was last seen operating a white 23' center console vessel out of Chesapeake Beach on Thursday, November 13.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police say the unoccupied boat was found Saturday morning in the area of Taylor's Island in Dorchester County after tracking Johnson's cell phone location.

Maryland State Police Aviation, United States Coast Guard, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, and Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department are assisting in the search.

Anyone who may have seen related boating activity or has information on Johnson's location should contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.