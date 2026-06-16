Minibikes collide head-on killing one in Charles County

NANJEMOY, Md. — A minibike crash leaves one dead in Charles County.

Maryland State Police say it happened along MD-224 near Wilson Landing Road.

That's where 19-year-old James Thomas Claggett, and a 16-year-old, were each riding separate unregistered bikes without any helmets or lights.

The two reportedly collided head-on, killing Claggett.

While no one has been criminally charged at this time, police say that could change pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Trooper First Class Ashley Sabock at 301-392-1200.

