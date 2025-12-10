Maryland woman shot by police charged for allegedly pointing gun at them

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A Lexington Park woman faces assault and handgun charges more than a month after she allegedly pointed a gun at police resulting in her being shot.

Back on October 23 the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment to conduct a welfare check.

On scene deputies spoke with someone reporting a roommate had stolen their gun.

Deputies later located the roommate, 34-year-old Paige Taylor Hartness, parked in a vehicle outside of the MedStar Health facility on East Run Drive.

Upon trying to speak with Hartness, she reportedly ran away.

As deputies gave chase, they say Hartness pointed the gun, prompting them to shoot.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Paige Taylor Hartness

She now faces 10 separate criminal counts ranging from assault to handgun theft.

Court records show Hartness pleading not guilty. A judge has freed her on pre-trial supervision.

Trial is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2026.