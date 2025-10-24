Deputies shoot at, arrest woman for pointing semiautomatic handgun at them

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — St. Mary's County sheriff's deputies shot at a woman who allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at them.

Around 7:52 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in Lexington Park, where a person told deputies his roommate left the home armed with a gun.

Numerous deputies began searching the area.

About an hour later, deputies found the woman parked in a car at a MedStar Health.

Police say after trying to talk to her for several minutes, she got out the car and ran across the parking lot.

Officers confronted her again, but this time she pointed a gun at them. Two officers fired their weapons, striking the woman.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she's listed as stable. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

The involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities and the Criminal Investigations Division.