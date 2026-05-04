Maryland man pleads guilty to drug-trafficking charge connected to fentanyl death of teen girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — 27-year-old Kelvin Reyes pled guilty in federal court on Monday to a drug-trafficking offense connected with the death of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney's for the District of Maryland, Reyes is being charged with distribution of controlled substances after selling narcotics to a teenage girl who contacted him on a social media platform.

The guilty plea states he sold fentanyl to her on January 14, 2023. The teen later used the substance and died.

The investigation has revealed the 15-year-old contacted Reyes through Instagram about purchasing fentanyl. Reyes agreed to the sale and asked for an address to meet her.

The teen told him to meet her at an elementary school near her home in Montgomery County.

Reyes's phone was found at the school where they met in the early morning on January 14th. Ring camera footage also shows her leaving her home during this time window and returning around three minutes later.

Reyes soon after posted a story on Instagram saying he was driving around in his car selling fentanyl.

Around 7a.m., the teen's mother told authorities that she found her daughter in her room in fetal position with fluid coming out her mouth and nose. She says there was also a burnt piece of aluminum foil with fentanyl residue next to the victim.

The autopsy would reveal the 15-year-old died as a result of fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl intoxication.

Officers would later search Reyes's home on January 24th after obtaining a warrant.

There they would find a digital scale; clear plastic bags; a plastic zip-top bag, containing $5.13 in U.S. coins; and numerous orange zip-top bags, foil, and straws with residue.

“As a result of Reyes’s callous actions and disregard for human life, a 15-year-old girl is dead. Now, he will have to pay the hefty price that he deserves,” Kelly O. Hayes, attorney for the District of Maryland, said.

Reyes faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for distribution of controlled substances.

If the court accepts the plea, the court agrees to sentence Reyes to no less than 12, but no more than 17 years in prison.