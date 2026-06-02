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LaBille family in La Plata gets clean drinking water and new playground thanks to Hometown H2O volunteers

Family fights to block man deemed not criminally responsible for wife's murder from inheriting her assets
Erik Ferris
Family fights to block man deemed not criminally responsible for wife's murder from inheriting her assets
Family fights to block man deemed not criminally responsible for wife's murder from inheriting her assets
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A family of six has reliable drinking water for the first time in years.

Hometown H2O brings clean water and a playground to La Plata family

Hometown H2O brings clean water and a playground to La Plata family

Volunteers and water professionals spent today drilling a new well for the LaBille family in La Plata.

The project includes a brand new pump, tank, and installation.

In addition to helping with everyday essentials like dish washing and showering, the family also says the new equipment will help everyone have a little more fun.

It is part of the hometown H20 program to fix water access issues across the country.

Water, however, wasn't the only thing volunteers worked on today.

They also built a playground for the four young children to enjoy.

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