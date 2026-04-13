Joint Base Andrews under investigation after tens of thousands of gallons of jet fuel leak

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Joint Base Andrews is currently under investigation after tens of thousands of gallons of jet fuel leaked in the area, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

Officials say roughly 32,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked at the base between January and March 2026, prompting a system shutdown to allow cleanup crews to operate at the site and investigate the source of the leak.

The base, however, says that 22,000 gallons of fuel leaked, stating the additional 10,000 gallons reported by the MDE is attributed to normal fluctuations due to temperature changes in January and February and a faulty valve, according to a spokesperson with Joint Base Andrews.

"The fuel from this fluctuation and faulty valve was contained entirely within the fuel system and was not discharged into the environment. The valve is scheduled for repair at the end of April," the spokesperson said.

According to the MDE, the leaks originated from a refueling system, with some fuel from the leak eventually reaching Piscataway Creek, which flows into the Potomac River.

MDE says it is assessing the full scope of the impact to local waterways and collecting soil and water quality samples.

Officials with MDE say the base failed to promptly disclose leaks as required by its state oil permit, stating that the base did not report the full extent of the discharge until April 8.

"While Maryland values its deep ties to federal defense installations across the state, contaminating Maryland's land and water is unacceptable," said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. "The state and the local community deserve answers and a robust response."

The spokesperson with Joint Base Andrews told WMAR-2 News that the on-base fuel leak was discovered when installation personnel found a visible oil sheen and fuel odors on March 23.

Environmental teams responded to the area, according to the spokesperson, and started an investigation to find the source of the leak in an attempt to mitigate its impacts.

The spokesperson added the base notified the appropriate state and federal agencies in accordance with required timelines.

The fuel system at Joint Base Andrews remains shut down as crews continue to mitigate the situation.

At this time, the active leak has stopped.

"Joint Base Andrews remains committed to protecting the environment and surrounding community and to partnering with federal and state environmental agencies. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available," the base said in a statement released Monday.

The MDE has ordered the base to complete the following:

• Conduct an emergency soil investigation to determine exactly where the fuel is traveling.

• Drill and install monitoring wells and remediate impacted soils.

• Provide daily updates on all cleanup progress.

The MDE also released public advisories, with officials alerting the public to avoid swimming, wading, or recreating in areas of Piscataway Creek where a petroleum sheen or odor is present, or near containment booms.

If you are exposed to petroleum products such as jet fuel, you may experience irritation to your skin, eyes, or respiratory system.

Pets should also stay away from affected areas.

It is also recommended to avoid eating largemouth and smallmouth bass from the tidal headwaters of Piscataway Creek and sunfish from the non-tidal section of the creek, with fish advisories now in place.

The spokesperson with Joint Base Andrews released the following statement regarding possible water effects:

"The sheen was found by storm water outlets, which is a separate system from drinking water. Currently, there are no indications that the drinking water system was affected. The drinking water system is monitored frequently by both Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and Joint Base Andrews personnel."