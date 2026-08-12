Home Depot to open first location in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The Home Depot will open its first location in Southern Maryland at the Lexington Exchange business community in St. Mary's County, as announced by St. John's Properties, Inc.

The retailer will join a lineup of businesses that includes grocery store ALDI, Royal Farms, Chipotle Mexican Grill and RC Theatres.

The development is minutes from Patuxent Naval Air Station, which employs more than 20,000 military and civilian personnel.

“The Home Depot is one of the nation’s most respected and recognizable retail brands, and we are proud that it has selected Lexington Exchange for its first Southern Maryland location. Its arrival represents a significant win for St. Mary’s County, the local business community and consumers throughout the region,” stated Andrew Roud, St. John Properties’ Regional Partner for Southern Maryland.

There's no word on when The Home Depot is set to open.