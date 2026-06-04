Ex-USAID worker from Maryland pleads guilty to fraudulently collecting COVID-19 benefits

BALTIMORE — An ex-federal USAID worker from Maryland has pleaded guilty to fraudulently collecting more than $176,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Simeon Bakare, 55 of Waldorf, previously worked at the agency on information and technology matters.

According to court documents, Bakare from April 2020 through November 2021, made-up at least five Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications.

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Bakare reportedly fabricated documents in the applications in order to get approved for federal funds.

For example, Bakare did not have a significant number of employees, revenues, or business operations impacted by the pandemic, all of which were prerequisites for obtaining relief.

Bakare later admitted he used the money for personal luxury items like a car and to pay for his house.

"The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people," the DOJ said in a press release. "The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs."

He now faces a maximum 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for September 3.

