Ex Lowe's worker murders woman with stolen forklift outside of Home Depot

WALDORF, Md. — A Waldorf man has been convicted of murdering a woman with a stolen forklift outside Home Depot.

The wild incident took place back in July of 2023 during the overnight hours.

Charles County Sheriff's deputies first responded to the nearby Lowe's store for a reported burglary.

Employees reported hearing loud banging noises coming from the back security gate.

While investigating, deputies were alerted of a woman screaming outside of the Home Depot, located just a short distance away.

On scene deputies discovered Gloristine Pinkney dead, partially pinned beneath a forklift.

Turns out 22-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, a Lowe's employee at the time, broke into the store's fenced-in lot, stole the forklift, and for some reason drove it to Home Depot.

There, Brown rammed the forklift into a parked car that Pinkney was sleeping in.

Pinkney woke up and tried running away, but was mowed down by Brown.

He then took off in Pinkney's car and used her credit card to buy gas.

Brown's DNA was detected on Pinkney's car, tying him to her murder.

Plus, Pinkney's car keys were located inside Brown's home along with a pair of blood stained shorts.

Detectives determined Brown and Pinkney had no prior connection, leaving the motive unknown.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on February 13, 2026. He faces 58 years behind bars.