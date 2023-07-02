Woman killed after being struck by stolen forklift in Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Charles County.

Around 12:40 a.m, Officers were called to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for reports of a burglary in progress.

Witnesses say that someone broke into the store, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates.

While canvassing the area, police were able to locate the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place.

The suspect was not at the scene, but officers found a female underneath the forklift, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot and struck her with the forklift, fleeing in the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle is believed to be a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and missing a side mirror.

Homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf that occurred in the early morning hours and are searching for the victim's vehicle which was stolen: https://t.co/BN8s9gIizb pic.twitter.com/9nhYazY4IQ — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) July 2, 2023

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the missing car.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911 or contact the Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

NOTE: The photos in the tweet are only stock images of the same year, make, model and color vehicle, not the actual vehicle.