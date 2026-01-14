Employee among two arrested in connection to fire at hookah lounge

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a hookah lounge arson in Waldorf.

Shawn Justice, 37, was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree burglary and destruction of property over $1,000.

Office of the State Fire Marshal Shawn Justice

They also arrested Ashley Ellis, a Pasha Lounge employee, for conspiracy to commit second-degree arson and burglary.

Office of the State Fire Marshal Ashley Elizabeth Ellis

On October 30, 2025, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Pasha Lounge.

When firefighters arrived, they found the front door forced open and a fire inside.

Officials say the fire was contained in under 40 minutes.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire started in the humidor room. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set when a suspect ignited materials inside the building.

During a post-arrest interview, Justice admitted to setting the fire at the lounge. He told investigators that Ellis encouraged him, provided access to the business and helped plan the incident.

Officials say Justice's actions were motivated by issues stemming from a personal relationship.