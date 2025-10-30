Waldorf cigar lounge broken into, set on fire

WALDORF, Md. — A Waldorf cigar lounge was broken into and set on fire overnight Thursday.
An alarm sounded around 12:30am, prompting firefighters to respond.
On scene, crews discovered the front door of Pasha Lounge shattered.
Inside it appeared someone had intentionally ignited a fire in the humidor room.
Luckily the building's sprinkler system activated, allowing for the scene to be contained in about five minutes.
Unfortunately, the fire sill caused about $75,000 in damage.
No arrests have been made thus far.
Anyone with information can call the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office at 410-414-3600.