Driver dies in police custody in Greenbelt after crashing near Baltimore-Washington Parkway

GREENBELT, Md. — A driver died while in police custody in Greenbelt after a crash near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

It happened on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

According to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, United States Park Police (USPP) requested that the Greenbelt Police Department (GPD) assist them, as they saw a vehicle leave the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and crash into a wooded area along Southway just off the parkway.

Officers called medics to the scene.

Authorities say, when GPD arrived, USPP had already placed the driver of the vehicle in handcuffs, walking him out of the wooded area and to the roadway.

Officials say, while in custody, the driver became unresponsive.

Officers would then provide assistance until Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Department (PGFD) arrived at the scene to give aid.

They took the driver to an area hospital, where he was later died.

There was a baby in the driver's vehicle who was not injured.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.