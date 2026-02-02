Daddy-daughter duo makes history at the GRAMMYs with Best Children's Album win

WMAR — Fyutch and Aura V, the father-daughter music duo madde the trip from Charles County, across the country to Los Angeles with a dream — and they’re returning home with a Grammy in hand.

Fyütch and his eight-year-old daughter, Aura V, made history at the Grammy Awards, winning Best Children’s Album for their debut project, Harmony. The win officially crowns Aura V as the youngest Grammy winner ever and marks a major milestone for the Maryland-based duo.

Their sound — a blend of different genres — is intentional, Fyütch says, designed to speak to listeners of all ages and walks of life.

“Through hip-hop music, through gospel, through R&B — those are my foundations,” Fyütch said. “So I wanted it to be musical. I wanted to speak to all ages and be classic and timeless.”That message of unity and positivity shines throughout Harmony, now officially an award-winning album.

Before their big night in Los Angeles, WMAR-2 News had a chance to catch up with the pair — and made sure to ask an important question: What does an eight-year-old want after winning her first Grammy?

Aura V’s answer was simple — and priceless.

“I wanna get some bunnies.” Not one. Not two. Ten.

That’s where dad stepped in.

What followed was a lighthearted negotiation, complete with laughter, disbelief, and a firm counter-offer from Fyütch. While the Grammy may be secured, the bunnies are still very much up for debate — at least until Grammy win number two.

For now, the duo is celebrating their historic achievement, their message of harmony, and a moment they’ll never forget.

And while the jury may still be out on those ten bunny rabbits, one thing is certain:

Fyütch and Aura V are officially Grammy winners — and music history makers. 🎶🏆

