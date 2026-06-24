Charles County man already serving life in prison pleads guilty to killing his own children

LA PLATA, Md. — A Charles County man already serving life in prison for murder has now pleaded guilty to killing his own children.

Back in August of 1997 — Brandon Norman was found dead in his crib. He was just eight-months old.

An autopsy determined Brandon suffered a skull fracture which later led to seizures.

At the time of Brandon's death he was in the sole custody of his dad, Joseph Michael Norman.

Joseph told investigators that Brandon accidentally hit his head on the crib while playing.

Years down the road, on September 5, 2001, Joseph's three-year-old daughter, Maddison, was discovered dead in her bed.

A hair tie was found in her mouth, indicating she'd died of asphyxiation.

As with Brandon, Joseph was also Maddison's sole caretaker.

That same year Joseph was convicted of killing an acquaintance of his ex-wife.

For that he was sentenced to life behind bars.

Only recently did Joseph plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for Brandon and Maddison's death.

A judge gave him two decades of incarceration, which will be served simultaneously with his current life sentence.

“Late justice is better than no justice. Tragic doesn’t seem like a word great enough to express the magnitude of these matters,” the Charles County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement.