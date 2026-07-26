Carbon monoxide scare at Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel now believed to be food-related

LAUREL, Md. — What was thought to be a carbon monoxide investigation at the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is now believed to have originated from food.

On Sunday, Anne Arundel County Fire got a call around 2:21 p.m. from the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel for a medical emergency.

Anne Arundel County Fire says after getting to the scene, medical personnel evaluated a person who had the same symptoms as two other people at the academy, confirming this was the third call within a 90-minute window.

Officials began the investigation as if they were looking for a possible carbon monoxide (CO) leak.

The situation then got worse. 15 more people said they were experiencing similar symptoms. The total number of people evaluated moved to 19.

Fore Meade Fire Department and the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services arrived to assist the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

No carbon monoxide readings were detected during the investigation.

Authorities say the scene/investigation is still active. Based on a similar through line of symptoms with all the patients, it is believed the source is food-related.

No cause has been confirmed.