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A crash in a Rockville parking garage leaves one woman dead, man hospitalized

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WMAR
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ROCKVILLE, Md. — A collision has left a woman dead in Rockville Monday night.

Montgomery County Police say it happened around 5:31pm in the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive, in a parking garage.

Authorities say a Toyota RAV4 hit a cable barricade within the parking garage entrance area.

Why the RAV4 hit the barricade is under investigation. The woman who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was her passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this fatality.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

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