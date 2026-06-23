A crash in a Rockville parking garage leaves one woman dead, man hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A collision has left a woman dead in Rockville Monday night.

Montgomery County Police say it happened around 5:31pm in the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive, in a parking garage.

Authorities say a Toyota RAV4 hit a cable barricade within the parking garage entrance area.

Why the RAV4 hit the barricade is under investigation. The woman who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was her passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this fatality.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.