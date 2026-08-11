67-year-old man later dies after crash in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 67-year-old man is dead after being hit by a RAV4 in Gaithersburg last month.

Tesfaye Fugago Liranso, according to investigators, may have been having a medical emergency when he entered the roadway on Friday, July 24th.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 67-year-old entered the westbound lane on West Deer Park Road when the 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound.

Gaithersburg City Police would arrive to West Deer Park Road near Hermosa Place to find Liranso.

Officials say he was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He would later die on Saturday, August 8.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation.

