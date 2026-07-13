3 dead in Prince George's County crash involving Tesla, Harley-Davidson; police seek hit-and-run driver

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a crash in Prince George's County left three people dead over the weekend.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 301 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Investigators found that a black Tesla Model 3 was attempting to make a left turn from Route 301 onto Governor's Park Lane when it failed to yield the right-of-way to a Harley-Davidson that was traveling southbound.

Police say the Harley struck the Tesla's passenger side.

Investigators believe a third vehicle struck a passenger from the Harley after the initial crash and then fled the scene.

The driver of the Harley, Matthew Eric Vowell, 48, and the passenger, Krystal Ann Vowell, 47, died at the scene. The rear passenger of the Tesla, Adriana Lanae Maxwell, 22, also died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Tesla was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the Tesla driver was believed to be operating as a rideshare service at the time of the crash.

Road closures were in effect for more than four hours, with assistance from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

No description of the fleeing vehicle was provided, but police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with relevant information should contact police at 410-819-4753.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney in Prince George's County to determine whether charges will be filed.