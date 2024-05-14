Son sentenced to life without parole for gruesome murder of his father

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A gruesome murder story in Carroll County has now concluded.

Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 31, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the horrific murder of his father, Dr. Maganbhai Pansuriya.

It all started back in October 2022 when a young man was walking along Medford Road outside of New Windsor.

As he was walking, he discovered a dismembered body lying in the roadway wrapped in linens and a rug. That body was later identified as Dr. Pansuriya, who was reported missing earlier that evening by his wife. Charging documents revealed that the wife had also reported that a "runner" style rug was taken from the laundry room.

She added that when she came home from work she found blood in both the garage and the house. There were also signs of a struggle in the bathroom.

Shortly after police arrived, Ravi came home driving the family truck.

They found multiple tools such as hedge trimmers, branch cutters, an axe, pickaxe, a baseball hat and a rake.

All the linens and the rug were duct taped around the body. Officials say that Ravi's fingerprint was found on the adhesive side of the tape.

Additionally, Ravi was found with blood on his pants, which was later proven to be the victim's.

Video footage later revealed Ravi at a local store buying a wooden-handled axe that morning.

According to Dr. Stephanie Dean, the Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Maryland, Dr. Pansuriya was stabbed 45 times, suffered nine cutting wounds, and had blunt force injuries to the head.

Dr. Pansuriya was so badly dismembered that portions of his body were discovered in different locations in a three-day period.

“Murders this exceptionally horrific and brutal rarely occur in Carroll County, especially one committed by a son against his father. We hope that this sentence brings some solace to the family and friends of Dr. Pansuriya during what must be a very traumatic time for them,” said Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

Officials say Ravi did not address the court at sentencing.