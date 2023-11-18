Son found guilty of the 2022 murder of his father in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Westminster man was found guilty Friday for brutally killing and dismembering his father back in August last year.

31-year-old Ravi Pansuriya was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Carroll County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, the body was discovered by a man traveling along Medford Road outside New Windsor. The body was lying partially on the roadway.

The remains was later identified as 59-year-old Dr. Maganbhai Pansuriya.

Dr. Pansuriya’s head and hands were found by Sheriff’s detectives three days later in Morgan Run. The doctor was reported missing earlier that evening by his wife, who found blood in various areas of their garage, house, and bathroom.

In those same court documents, Ravi came home shortly after that, driving the family truck.

An investigation later uncovered evidence of presumed blood and human tissue in the bed of the truck, as well as on various tools in the garage, including hedge trimmers, branch cutters, an axe, a pick axe, a baseball bat, and a rake.

The court also detailed surveillance video of Ravi buying the wooden-handled axe at a local Walmart the morning of the killing.

Charging documents revealed the body was found partially wrapped in linens and a rug that was from the family home. The items were duct taped around the body, and Ravi Pansuriya’s fingerprint was found on the adhesive side of that duct tape.

The Interim Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland testified that Maganbhai Pansuriya was stabbed 45 times, suffered nine cutting wounds, and had blunt force injuries to the head. Those injuries were the cause of his death, according to the medical examiner.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.