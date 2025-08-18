Son charged with murder after mother's body was found in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother Montgomery County.

On Friday, August 15, officers responded to the 18600 block of Muncaster Road for reports of a missing woman.

Police say Victoria Shay, 81, was reported missing from the home she shares with her son, Daniel Paul Shay, 61, and his roommate, 59-year-old Dwayne Anthony Embrey.

Officers spoke with Daniel, who said that he had not seen his mother in four days and did not know where she was. After searching the home, police found evidence that indicated a crime had occurred.

Detectives later learned that Victoria's body had been left in the area of Route 124 and Brink Road. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The next day, police arrested Daniel and charged him with first-degree murder. Embrey was arrested on Sunday for helping Daniel dispose of his mother's body, police say.

Embrey is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.